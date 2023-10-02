Chatri Sityodtong slams UFC fighters as 'sloppy' and 'mediocre' (Video)
Chatri Sityodtong doesn't think UFC fighters are on the same level as ONE Championship athletes.
By Amy Kaplan
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong took a shot at the UFC while praising his promotion.
On Friday night the promotion hosted ONE Fight Night 14 from Singapore where a new champion was crowned and a ONE Championship icon retired.
But while reflecting on a great event for the Asian-based MMA promotion, Sityodtong insulted his competition.
“I think most fans will say now that ONE is the most exciting promotion, especially if you watch ONE Friday Fights. That is some insane stuff and I think Joe Rogan even came out yesterday or the day before and was saying, ‘ONE has the most exciting product,’ and I agree,” Sityodtong told media during the post-fight press conference.
Chatri Sityodtong says UFC fighters are 'not strikers' in post-fight rant
“What you see in, let’s say the UFC, is very sloppy, mediocre-ish striking because they’re not strikers," he said. "A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler, 7-0 in the minor leagues and then they do a little bit of striking then they enter the UFC. At ONE, all these are world champions before they arrive and they’re already multiple [time] world champions at their peak of their career when they arrive. Anyone from an Anissa Meksen to a [Jonathan] DiBella, a Rodtang [Jitmuangnon], or Tawanchai [P.K. Saenchai], or Superbon [Singha Mawynn] ... or any of these legit killers.
He continued, “That’s what makes us different. If you look at our roster, I think UFC has about 700 athletes and so do we. Around there. But if you look at the number of world championship titles that our athletes have won before they joined ONE, it’s like half the organization. You go to a UFC or a Bellator, it’s like maybe 20, 30 maximum. That’s why you see a lot of sloppy jiu-jitsu, sloppy low-level striking in those organizations whereas in ONE you see the very, very best on the planet in each of their disciplines and of course, MMA as well. I think bar none, we have the most exciting experience for fans all over the world.”
At press time UFC president Dana White hasn't responded to the slight but if it's anything like how he reacts to a diss from Showtime's Stephen Espinoza, we'll hear something soon.