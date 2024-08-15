ChatGPT predicted the outcome of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
By Amy Kaplan
Artificial Intelligence is on the rise and is a highly controversial subject for some. But for the purpose of this story, it's being used for purely entertainment purposes and shouldn't be taken all that seriously ... or should it?
We asked Chat GPT to predict the outcome of the fight between UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. Not only did it give us a detailed breakdown of each fighter's strengths and their game plans but it gave us scenarios in which it felt each fighter could win the fight.
For the Adesanya, the challenger it wrote "If Adesanya can keep the fight standing and maintain his distance, his striking skills give him a strong chance to win." That seems spot on to me. We all know what an incredible striker Adesnaya is. Next, for Du Plessis, it gave this take, "If Du Plessis can close the distance, impose his grappling game, and control Adesanya, he could secure a victory by disrupting Adesanya’s rhythm and potentially earning a submission or ground-and-pound finish." Again, pretty spot on.
ChatGPT wouldn't give an exact prediction which was kind of dissapointing, but it had this to say about the overall outcome, "Given Adesanya’s track record against grapplers and his ability to manage distance, he might have a slight edge in a stand-up fight. However, Du Plessis' wrestling and relentless pressure could pose significant challenges. The outcome will heavily depend on how effectively each fighter can implement their game plan."
ChatGPT predicts the UFC 305 co-main event
I had so much fun reading what ChatGPT had to say about the main event at UFC 305 that I checked out its take on the co-main event too. In the co-main event is a flyweight fight between Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg. ChatGPT was noncommittal on the actual prediction but has this to say about the match-up.
"Kai Kara-France is known for his striking prowess and fast pace. If he can use his striking skills effectively and manage distance well, he could have the edge. On the other hand, Steve Erceg has a strong grappling background and could pose a significant challenge if he can close the distance and take the fight to the ground."
UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17 live from Perth, Australia. Tune in to see how these fights played out and if ChatGPT was on to something ot completely off the mark.