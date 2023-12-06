Chase Gibson wants short notice call up versus Josh Emmett
Chase Gibson makes a case for a call-up to the UFC.
By Amy Kaplan
Not many men are itching to take a short-notice call-up to the UFC, especially versus a No. 6 ranked featherweight like Josh Emmett.
But Chase Gibson is not like everyone else.
Gibson is riding a two fight win streak, with both of his wins coming by way of finish and is itching to prove himself on the big stage before the year is over. So when he heard Emmett was out an opponent for UFC 296, he jumped at the chance to throw his name in the mix.
Gibson is a Dana White Contender Series alum, so he's already on the UFC's radar and is hoping to make enough noise to make someone listen.
"I took that Contender Series fight on one week notice, going up a weight class and coming off an injury that kept me from any sparring or grappling for months," Gibson told FanSided MMA. "I went the distance, has a good showing of myself and I proved I belong. I've won four of my last five fights since then, beating two undefeated opponnets and a Fight of the Night victory against the current LFA featherweight champion."
Gibson is a finisher and knows he's ready to make the leap into the Octagon.
"I have 10 finishes, five knockouts, five submissions, eight in the first round, he said. "I'm battle tested and well rounded."
It's unclear if the UFC will be finding a replacement for Emmett now that his opponent Giga Chikadze has been pulled from the bout due to injury.
Despite his lack of UFC experience Gibson could be the right fit for a short notice fight. He's fought under the KOTC, CXF, Tachi Palace, Combate Global, and LFA banners, among others.