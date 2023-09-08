Charles Oliveira wants to be Georges St-Pierre’s opponent for UFC Invitational grappling match
Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira has thrown his hat in the mix to face Georges St-Pierre next.
By Amy Kaplan
On July 6, the UFC announced the return of legend Georges St-Pierre ... sort of.
St-Pierre won't be fighting in the Octagon but he will return to competition when he appears on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event.
The event will take place in December in Las Vegas and fighters are lining up for the chance at being his opponent.
One of those people is former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
“That would be very important for me, you know?” Oliveira said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Francapodcast. “To be doing a jiu-jitsu match, a grappling match, would definitely be important for me, because I love the art."
Many people have recognized Oliveira for his high level BJJ, which he often uses in his MMA fights.
“I would really like the opportunity to grapple against St-Pierre, it would be a gigantic honor. I admire and respect him a lot. We’ve met and took a picture together, he said he was also watching me fight, so that would be great.”
Oliveira holds the record for most submission victories in UFC history with 16 and would be open to competing at the event even if he can't face St-Pierre.
“Either him or any other person, it would be great for me because it’s good to be in rhythm,” Oliveira said. “I like to stay active. And like I said, it would be wonderful if it’s against St-Pierre.”