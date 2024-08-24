Chael Sonnen has a shocking prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree
By Amy Kaplan
Chael Sonnen has always been one of the best talkers that MMA has ever seen. His trash talk is unmatched, and his predictions and thoughts on fights, fighters, and controversial moments in MMA have been legendary. But his most recent prediction of the upcoming title fight between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and No. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree is the wildest one yet.
Sonnen thinks Rountree will not only beat the mythical Pereira but he'll "run through him" and make the two division champion look like an amateur.
“First off, let me give you the hot take of the day. Khalil Rountree is going to walk through Pereira,” Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “That is the worst matchup [for Pereira] I could think of. Excuse me, this is [WWE] Smackdown invading Raw, and let me explain. When we think of who’s going to go fight for a title on pay-per-view, we think of other guys that have won a whole bunch of fights on pay-per-view. Well, Khalil was from Smackdown, he came from the other show. He’s been fighting on the Fight Nights and at the [UFC] Apex and things like this. He’s still won [five] in a row, he stopped [four] of those sons of a guns, and one of them is a former No. 1 contender, our good friend [Anthony] ‘Lionheart’ [Smith].
“We can’t just overlook Khalil. And I will tell you this because I don’t know how familiar you are or the rest of the fans are with Khalil, but he does his absolute best work when he’s being attacked by a kickboxer. It’s not Khalil swarming somebody or taking them down or submitting them. He is a counter fighter, and he loves when you punch or kick at him first. Khalil Rountree not only deserves this fight — and I’ll admit, I was surprised, I didn’t think this was the direction they were going to go — but I’ll tell you a problem, Khalil is going to win this fight.”
This is an absolutely wild take considering the way that MMA fighters, fans and critics view Pereira. If you look at the odds, that could be a huge upset if Rountree were to beat Pereira. Right now Pereira is a -410 favorite and I expect that number to climb at we get closer to the event.
Pereira vs. Rountree are headlining UFC 307 in Salt Lake City on October 5. FanSided MMA will be there and we'll bring you everything you need to know leading up to the fight and beyond.