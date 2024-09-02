Chael Sonnen's biggest star, Shara Bullet has a new fight & Caio Borralho wants Israel Adesanya
By Amy Kaplan
Chael Sonnen declares Sean O’Malley ‘biggest star’ in MMA over Conor McGregor
Chael Sonnen has named who he thinks is the biggest star in the UFC and its not Conor McGregor. Instead, he picked UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. “O’Malley is the biggest star in our sport right now,” Sonnen said. “And ‘Red Panty Night’ is still real. Conor’s not in the sport, he’s not even licensed. Conor could not walk in and fight tonight if he wanted to. I’m just sharing with you, who’s in the sport, it’s one of those things. Conor has no more of a claim to this sport right now than [Georges] St-Pierre or Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. In fact, St-Pierre and Khabib have attended more UFCs in the last year than Conor.”
Sonnen isn't wrong. Conor isn't the UFC's biggest star right now because he's not fighting but I actually think Alex Pereira is a bigger draw than O'Malley is. But O'Malley is a much bigger personality.
Shara Bullet has a new fight
The UFC has announced a new fight for Shara "Bullet" Magomedov. He will fight Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 which takes place on Oct. 26, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
This will be the third fight for Shara, and his last two showings were not quote what he'd been billed at. It will be interesting to see if we finally see a crazy knockout he's done outside of the UFC.
Caio Borralho wants Israel Adesanya if Dricus Du Plessis isn't available
Caio Borralho wants to fight Israel Adesanya if Dricus Du Plessis isn't available. "The same way I called out Jared, with all due respect, I think there is no other guy that Adesanya should face now," Borralho said. "If you see on the Top 8 of the division, I think he fought everyone but Imavov and Brendan Allen [with them] facing [each] other. Strickland, Whittaker, Vettori, DDP, Jared, all these guys, he already fought. So, I think the only option that comes to him is myself."
There's no doubt that Borralho is the next rising star in the middleweight division but I think it's a bit early for him to be calling for the champion or the former champion. I think he needs one more fight and then he can call out the champ/former champion.