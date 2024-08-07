Canelo responds to Conor McGregor, Jon Anik's wish for Tony Ferguson & ESPN+ price hike
By Amy Kaplan
Canelo claps back at Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor took aim at Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Twitter calling him a 'cornflake' who 'doesn't sell' pay-per-views. While appearing at a pre-fight press conference, Canelo addressed those comments. "He [Conor] is helping Dana White with selling the UFC which is why he is saying that. He knows that he's my son," he told Abraham Gonzalez in Spanish.
Canelo is 100 percent right. McGregor is probably upset that the boxing fight is happening on the same night at the UFC Sphere card. Dana White is mad and spoke out about it, so McGregor may be jumping on that bandwagon. He could also just be being himself and inserting himself where he doesn't belong.
Jon Anik has an interesting idea for Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson retired, kind of, after his eighth straight loss. But in the aftermath, it seems like he didn't really retire and he may be given one last shot. UFC commentator Jon Anik has an idea for who that should be. “I was Googling Joe Lauzon to make sure that he never fought Tony Ferguson because, as I sit here and think about opponents that might make sense for Tony to try to realize some sort of success, Joe Lauzon still has fights left on his contract and, for whatever reason, hasn’t competed, but I think that fight makes some sense,” Anik said.
If we are looking to have Ferguson go out on a win, sure give him Lauzon but in another other capacity that fight does nothing for me. I honestly feel like Ferguson needs to just retire and get on with his life. How many "one more chance" are we going to give him. He's destroying his legacy.
ESPN+ will raise it's prices again
ESPN+ where many UFC fans watch the fights is set to raise prices it's prices again. Starting in October, it will cost $11.99 a month.
ESPN+ is trash. The app lags, freezes, has annoying commerials on repeat and isn't the most uder friendly. The UFC's contract is almost up and I hope they leave and go somewhere like Netflix or Amazon. I cannot deal with the crappy app and a prive hike for much longer.