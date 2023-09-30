Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream: Free Reddit stream
Here's how you can watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo for free online.
By Matt Bricker
Showtime Boxing returns to the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, with a mega showdown between undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. Charlo will move up two weight classes to battle Alvarez for his championships.
Alvarez is coming off of two successful title defenses, the last being a unanimous decision win over John Ryder in May. This defense against Charlo will mark Alvarez's sixth undisputed defense after claiming the WBA (Super), The Ring, and vacant WBC super middleweight titles in a December 2020 matchup with Callum Smith.
Charlo enters Saturday's contest after a 10th-round knockout victory over Brian Castano in May 2022. The two competed to a draw in July 2021. Charlo is on a five-fight unbeaten streak after suffering a decision loss to Tony Harrison in December 2018. Since then, Charlo has avenged the loss with an 11th-round knockout of Harrison and knockout wins ever since, aside from the Castano draw.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card
- Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell Charlo
- Interim WBC welterweight championship: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
- Junior middleweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin
- Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz
- Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
- Light heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodriguez
- Middleweight: Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
When does Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo start?
The main card is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Canelo vs. Charlo will be broadcast on Showtime PPV for a price of $84.99 USD. The event can be seen on smartphones, computers, and multiple streaming devices.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo free stream
There is an option for you to find a link on a boxing subreddit on the day of the event. Be aware you are taking on the risk when viewing via such a source and we do not condone any illegal streaming of fights.