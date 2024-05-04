Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia live stream, watch free online
Here's how to watch the big boxing fight for Cinco de Mayo weekend.
Canelo Alvarez will put his super middleweight world title on the line as he faces the undefeated Jaime Munguia. The boxing fight will take place in the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, and you can still buy tickets if you happen to be in town. But if you aren't, here's how to watch it online.
There are many ways to watch Alvarez vs. Munguia. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video and you can order the fight on the subscription service to enjoy it online without hassle. While Amazon Prime costs $14.99/month or $139/year, you can also choose only to buy the Prime Video service which costs $8.99/month.
The pay-per-view will also be live on DAZN. The platform offers regional pricing so you might be able to get access to the event for a relatively lower or higher price based on your country. For frequent viewers of DAZN events, the annual subscription worth $224.99 is a great option.
Doing so will also grant you a one-month access to DAZN which is home to tons of boxing and other sporting events. In May, you'll be able to watch Tyson Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk and more events across boxing, UEFA Women's Champions League, MMA, and Wrestling.
Another option is PPV.com where you can buy the pay-per-view for $89.99 and access an exclusive live chat featuring Jim Lampley, Dan Canobbio, Chris Algieri, and Lance Pugmire. If any of these services aren't available in your region, you can use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to use the internet without any geographical restrictions.
How to watch Alvarez vs. Munguia free live stream
While FanSided MMA doesn't endorse or promote illegal streaming and viewing of pay-per-view events like Alvarez vs. Munguia, those who can't afford to pay the $89.99 for the fight might find some free live streams on Reddit and other websites.
On May 4, Alvarez will defend his super-middleweight championship against fellow Mexican and undefeated Munguia. Although the champion is a huge favorite going into the fight, Munguia's style which includes high volume and pace can certainly trouble Alvarez. The press conference before the bout was heated too, as Alvarez and Oscar de la Hoya shared the stage after five years. They squared off and security had to intervene.
During his time away from Golden Boy Promotions, Alvarez bagged dominant wins over Caleb Plant and Jermell Charlo, among other fighters, and only lost to Dmitri Bivol whom he challenged for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight belt. Alvarez and de la Hoya were on good terms when the former signed for Golden Boy Promotions in 2010. Alvarez became a huge star for the promotion in the late 2010s and then went on to sign an exciting $365 million deal with DAZN including 11 fights.
De la Hoya still seems upset about Alvarez's departure from his promotion, while Alvarez fired back by talking about his issues with Golden Boy such as less pay and failed negotiations.
Overall, boxing fans can expect an entertaining fight with both Canelo and Munguia brawling at some moments and testing each other's limits throughout. You can find all the major results and highlights for one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year on FanSided.