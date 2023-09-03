MMA fighter suffers brutal leg break leaving opponent in tears (Video)
Dylan Reischman suffered one of the most graphic leg breaks we've ever seen at Combate Global.
By Amy Kaplan
Please be warned, the video below is extremely graphic, viewer discretion is advised.
When Dylan Reischman walked into the cage for his pro debut at Combate Global he had no idea the pain he was about to be in.
During the fight Reischman's leg was pinned underneath his body and snapped in an ungodly position leaving him screaming in pain on canvas as his opponent, Jaime Mora, covered his eyes in fear and cried.
The 21-year-old was attempting to defend a takedown in the second round when the moment happened.
Reischman was 3-1 as an amateur entering his pro debut.
At press time there had been no update about his condition.