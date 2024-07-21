A brutal boxing knockout, BYB Extreme roasts Conor McGregor & Virna Jandiroba's big night
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports worldand giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
A Knockout of the Year candidate stole the show at Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
The knockout of Mike Perry by Jake Paul wasn't the most exciting moment of the night. Instead, it was a brutal knockout of Ashton Sylve by Lucas Bahdi that captured the headlines.
Sylve was the favorite to win the fight before he was knocked out on the feet and then face planted on the Celsius cans in the middle of the ring. He was down for a while too. It was scary, it was brutal and it's exactly what people had tuned in hoping to see. What makes things even more wild was that Sylve was winning every round up until that moment. Absolute madness.
BYB Extreme is firing back at Conor McGregor after Mike Perry comments
After Mike Perry was knocked out by Jake Paul, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to fire him from BKFC, which McGregor now owns part of. In the process, he also insulted Perry and his newly announced promotion.
Greg Bloom and Mike Vazquez are both right. It's incredibly disrespectful and ugly for someone to kick someone while they are already down. McGregor has been in Perry's shoes and imagine if Dana White had done what McGregor just did. Unfortunately, this just means more karma is coming McGregor's way.
Virna Jandiroba submitted Amanda Lemos and called for a title shot
Virna Jandiroba said she wanted the next title shot and she went out to prove she was the right woman for the job when she submitted Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 94.
Jandiroba deserves it. She did what she needed to do and now she needs to reap the benefits of her hard work. The only hiccup I see in her way is Tatiana Suarez, but she hasn't been healthy so it's unclear if she'll be ready to fight if the time comes.