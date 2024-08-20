Brent Primus and Gadzhi Rabadanov early preview & prediction ahead of PFL Finals
By Jake Foley
Heading into the 2024 PFL season, the lightweight division was widely considered one of the most exciting in the promotion. Once the dust settled, the following semifinal matchups took place at the PFL Playoffs on August 16, Brent Primus vs. Clay Collard and Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Michael Dufort.
Firstly, the grappling-heavy Brent Primus took on gritty veteran Clay Collard. Primus was a slight betting favorite due to his superior ground game, but Collard couldn't be overlooked due to his ability to make fights chaotic. Nonetheless, Primus racked up control time and won by unanimous decision. Next up was Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Michael Dufort, with the former being a sizeable favorite. Dufort was a surprise participant in the post-season, as a second-round submission upset against Mads Burnell was enough to punch his ticket into the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Rabadanov undoubtedly showcased his world championship potential during the regular season, securing unanimous decision wins against Solomon Renfro and Elvin Espinoza. At PFL Hollywood, the well-round Russian made a massive statement by knocking out Dufort in round two.
Rabadanov and Primus will meet in the $1 million lightweight championship fight. It's unclear when and where the final event of the 2024 season will take place, but details should be revealed after the welterweight and featherweight matchups are confirmed on August 23.
There are three other confirmed matchups for the $1 million prizes - Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight), Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (light heavyweight), and Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov (heavyweight).
PFL Lightweight: Brent Primus and Gadzhi Rabadanov prediction
The first thing that sticks out in this matchup is Brent Primus' grappling skills. Primus, a former Bellator lightweight champion, is a third-degree black belt under Fabio Scherner. Therefore, he's more than a wrestling threat, although some fans might disagree after his last performance.
Gadzhi Rabadanov must avoid wild grappling scrambles, as Primus has the ability to capitalize and lock up a $1 million submission out of nowhere. As for his striking, Primus hasn't overly evolved during his fighting career, but he shouldn't be considered a one-dimensitional fighter.
Finally, Primus' gas tank seems to fluctuate with every fights. Sometimes the 39-year-old looks exhausted in the second half, while other times he can relentlessly attack until the final bell. It'll be intriguing to see how his cardio holds up if his upcoming bout goes to the championship rounds.
Rabadanov has deep ties to the Russian MMA scene, with his manager being Ali Abdelaziz and Khabib Nurmagomedov being one of his training partners. Yet, the 31-year-old isn't your average Russian fighter who has a reputation for "laying and praying."
Rabadanov has evolved into a well-rounded fighter, which was showcased in his violent knockout win against Michael Dufort. Furthermore, he won't shy away from grappling exchanges with Primus, as his ability to get back up should prevent him from being held down.
Rabadanov hasn't faced the level of competition that Primus has throughout his fighting career. The Russian lightweight has capitalized on the opportunities he's received, establishing promotional records of 5-0 in Bellator and 4-0 in PFL.
On paper, Rabadanov is one of the most dangerous lightweights on the planet. Primus can't be overlooked in this matchup, but the third-degree black belt has struggled against high-level opposition when he can't fully implement his grappling-heavy game plan.
It's difficult to see anyone defeating Rabadanov after his three fights in the 2024 PFL season. The Russian lightweight has the striking to break down Primus and the grappling to avoid long periods of time on his back. Unless Primus sinks in an early submission, Rabadanov should be able to excel in this matchup and walk away with a $1 million prize.
Official Predicition: Gadzhi Rabadanov by second or third round KO/TKO