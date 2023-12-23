Boxing fans panic after PPV stream audio cuts out during Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin
The audio cut out during the Day of Reckoning main event between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans were already pissed off that they had to watch a terrible showing from Deontay Wilder and now they are unhappy again.
During the main event of the Day of Reckoning boxing event, the audio cut out. The silence came during the pre-fight announcements and into the bout itself.
And boxing Twitter was not happy about it.
The main event was Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and took place in Saudi Arabia.
"I think we had six weeks and the card was put together quickly," promoter Eddie Hearn said before the fight. "By the way, I think Otto Wallin is a very dangerous fight six weeks out. [Joshua] is in there with a southpaw who is just coming off a victory over [former cruiserweight titleholder Murat] Gassiev. And Joseph Parker is full of confidence and Wilder has been out for a long time.