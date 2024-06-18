Bo Nickal's weird excuse, new Alex Pereira sparring footage & Bellator London main event revealed

𝙇𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂 ☎️



Bellator returns to London on Saturday September 14, bringing an unmissable Middleweight Title rematch, as champion @JohnnyEblen runs it back with the UK’s own @fabianedwards24.



The OVO Arena Wembley will play host to Bellator’s EIGHTH visit to… pic.twitter.com/cEdMy9qxqD