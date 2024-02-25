Bloody brawl breaks out between Rangers' Matt Rempe and Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers (Video)
It didn't take long for chaos to ensue during Saturday's New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game.
New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe and Philadelphia Flyers winger Nicolas Deslauriers had one of the NHL's all-time fistfights.
The Rangers and Flyers clashed in a pivotal game on Saturday in Philadelphia. As of this writing, the Rangers hold the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with 81 points, with the Flyers at No. 3 with 67 points.
As both teams continue to battle for playoff spots, tensions were high for Saturday's game. Just minutes into the opening period, Rempe and Deslauriers dropped the gloves during a stoppage of play and proceeded to throw bare knuckles at each other.
Matt Rempe and Nicolas Deslauriers throw hands in Philadelphia
Watch Deslauriers and Rempe have a backyard brawl just minutes into the game.
The crowd went berserk as the punches landed, and Deslauriers earned an ovation when he took down Rempe, effectively ending the fight. After the referees declined to intervene for almost a full minute, they separated the two players after the knockdown.
Despite having his jersey pulled on top of his head, Rempe continued to throw punches before officials broke it up.
Rempe is no stranger to good old-fashioned scraps. He was issued a match penalty during Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils after a hard slam into the boards.
The six feet, eight inches tall Rempe has accumulated a total of 27 penalty minutes, after Saturday's brawl, during his time with the Rangers. He hasn't totaled 10 minutes of ice time with the team.
The Rangers vs. Flyers rivalry is one of the NHL's oldest, and most heated pairings. The two franchises have been near the top of the Eastern Conference for decades during each team's history.
The Rangers went on to win the contest 2-1 on a third-period goal from Rempe.
If Deslauriers and Rempe are looking for careers outside of professional hockey, the bare-knuckle boxing ring might not be a bad route for each behemoth.