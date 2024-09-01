BKFC fighter snaps ankle back into place, Turki Alalshikh goes off on reporter & Mighty Mouse submitted at IBJJF
By Amy Kaplan
In this article, I break down the news from around the combat sports world and give you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below. Is there a news article, interview, or viral clip you want me to react to? Tweet me at @photoamy33 and I might include it in the next installment.
BKFC fighter snaps ankle back into place
During a BKFC Prospect Series event at River Cree Resort & Casino in Edmonton on Saturday Trevor Bozniak was dropped and dislocated his ankle in the process. But the real wild moment came when he popped that ankle back into place like it was no big deal.
Gruesome injuries in MMA and boxing happen all the time, in fact, we just wrote a whole piece about some of them, But this kind of ankle injury is rare inboxing and even more gruesome to see the aftermath of him popping it back in. It's not a video for those of you who might be squeamish.
Turki Alalshikh went off on a boxing reporter
Turki Alalshikh had some harsh words for boxing reporter, Jake Donovan on Twitter. It's unclear how this started as it seems tweets have been deleted but Alalshikh called Donovan a "coward" and essentially worthless to which Donovan replied, "F*ck you and good night."
There's got to be some backstory we haven't been clued in on yet. The boxing world is pretty new to me so I plan to do some digging to see where this back-and-forth stems from, but one thing is for sure, I would not want to piss off Alalshikh.
Demetrious Johnson submitted at IBJJF
Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson was submitted at IBJJF World Masters over the weekend after winning three back-to-back matches.
Everyone is probably going to see this and think that means Johnson is washed, which is far from the truth. We must remember that these matches are with the top level BJJ practitioners who train in BJJ only year round. The fact that he got this far is pretty incredible.