The best UFC women's champion of all time, and the worst
15 women have held titles in the UFC. Who was the best and the worst?
Worst: Germaine de Randamie
The women's featherweight division in the UFC felt like a flat beer until the likes of Nunes and Cyborg entered the picture. The inaugural title bout between Holm and Germaine de Randamie headlined UFC 208, an event that had Anderson Silva on the card.
De Randamie won the bout and the title via unanimous decision. However, she was anything but a champion throughout her forgotten and short-lived reign.
Unlike Nunes and Rousey, who owned the title and faced challengers head-on, De Randamie refused to fight the No. 1 contender in the division, Cyborg. De Randamie's team cited Cyborg's history with banned substances in refusing the fight. Although the accusations were warranted and proven, De Randamie stood her ground and was stripped of the title.
De Randamie returned to bantamweight and went 3-1 after beating Holm. Unfortunately, her failure to fulfill her responsibility as a champion will be remembered more than her performances.