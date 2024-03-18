Bellator Championship Series Belfast fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Bellator will be hosting a fight card, the first solo, since being purchased by PFL in 2023.
By Amy Kaplan
Bellator will be hosting its first solo fight card since being purchased by PFL in 2023. The card has been referred to in several different ways. Some are calling Bellator 302, PFL calls it the Bellator Champions Series and others refer to it as Bellator Belfast. Whatever you call it, it's taking place on Friday, March 22, at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
It's a pretty massive card for the promotion due to it hosting two title fights. The card is headlined by Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title. The former champion, Vadim Nemkov, relinquished his title in order to chase the heavyweight title.
Anderson, a former UFC stand-out, is coming off a win over Phil Davis at Bellator 297 and will look to win the title after losing his first shot in November 2011. Standing across from him will be Ireland's Karl Moore. He's on a four-fight win streak, including a win over Alex Polizzi at Bellator 297 in June 2023.
The co-main event is another title fight this time for the featherweight belt. Reigning champion and Bellator icon, Patricio "Pitbull" Freire welcomes Jeremy Kennedy who is on a three fight win streak. Freire was supposed to fight Jesus Pinedo at PFL vs. Bellator but Pettis pulled out of the fight. In his place was Gabriel Braga who also pulled out of the fight after his head coach and father was murdered. Freire will b looking to get back into the win column ater losing his bid at being a triple champion in early 2023 and a short notie fight at RIZIN one month later.
The card is expected to start at 1 p.m. ET with the main event happening closer to 5:30 p.m. ET.
Bellator Belfast fight card
Main Card
- Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore; For the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy; For Pitbull's Bellator featherweight title
- Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery; Middleweight
- James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo; Featherweight
- Tim Wilde vs. Manouel Sousa; Lightweight
Prelims
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi; Bantamweight
- Oscar Ownsworth vs. Alfie Davis; Lightweight
- Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal; Light heavyweight
- Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil; Featherweight
- Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson; Heavyweight
- Nate Kalley vs. Jordan Elliot; Catchweight (130lbs)
Bellator Championship Series Belfast betting odds
Bellator betting odds have not been uploaded to DraftKings at press time. We will update when odds are released.
Bellator Championship Series Belfast live stream
At press time there is no broadcast information for US viewers, though we're told there will be a way to watch, an announcement is pending. Those outside of the US can watch on DAZN.