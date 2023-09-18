Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards card, start time, channel guide
Everything you need to know about Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards.
By Amy Kaplan
Bellator returns for a fight card in Dublin, Ireland this week while rumors of the future of the promotion begin to swirl. The MMA promotion is rumored to be up for sale and in negotiations with PFL for a buyout, but other rumors say the deal has already fallen through and the promotion is set to fold.
Until we know the answers, let's just enjoy some big fights.
Headlining the card is a middleweight title fight between reigning champion Johnny Eblen (13-0) looking to defend his title against No. 1 ranked Fabian Edwards (12-2).
The main card features three back-to-back featherweight fights including the co-main event, Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho.
Ireland's own Sinead Kavanagh will face off against Sara Collins on the main card, as well.
The entire card takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the 3Arena in Dublin.
MAIN CARD | Showtime | 4 p.m. ET
- Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
- Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins
- Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
- Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli
PRELIMINARY CARD | Showtime | 11 a.m. ET
- Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
- Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemysław Górny
- Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Martin McDonough
- Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
- Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
- Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
- Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
- Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
- Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Kasim Aras
- Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
- Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller