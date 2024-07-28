Belal Muhammad wins welterweight title after beating Leon Edwards at UFC 304
By Adam Stocker
Belal Muhammad went into enemy territory and did exactly what he told everyone he was going to do. Muhammad controlled the majority of the fight, using his wrestling to score 9 takedowns and win the unanimous decision.
"I got the best team in the world. We study, we get better every fight... I am a world champion... Everyone was laughing when I said I had hands like Canelo (Alvarez), you saw it," said Muhammad, who is now unbeaten in 11 straight fights.
"I just felt tired... Congratulations to Belal, he got the job done. I would like to get one more this year. I'd like to fight in either November or December," said Edwards, who made it interesting in the final seconds of the fight when he flipped positions on Muhammad and busted open his nose badly with several powerful elbows from the top position.
Edwards and Muhammad entered the UFC 304 main event with two of the longest unbeaten streaks in the UFC. Edwards, the UFC welterweight champion, was unbeaten in his previous 13 fights. While Muhammad had not lost in his previous 10 fights. The lone blemish on both fighters' records came in a fight against each other. An eye poke from Edwards left Muhammad unable to continue, forcing the fight to end in a no-contest.
Muhammad entered UFC 304 knowing this would likely be his only title shot if he lost. In his last five fights, Muhammad defeated Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns. Muhammad made the most of title shot and will now have his chance to build his legacy as champion.
Edwards won the UFC welterweight champions at UFC 278 when he knocked out long reigning champion Kamaru Usman with a come from behing knockout. Edwards successfully defend his title twice. In his first defense, Edwards cruised to a victory over Uman in a rematch at UFC 286. In his second title defense, Edwards, easily defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296.
UFC fighters reacted to Belal Muhammad's dominant win at UFC 304
It is unlikely that the UFC makes an immediately rematch given that Edwards was not a long reigning champion. Edwards post fight interview conceded that he likely knows he has to fight his way back to the title. Edwards did not call for an immediate rematch but did state he wanted to fight again before the end of the year.