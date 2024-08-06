Belal Muhammad taunts Colby Covington, Ramon Taveras shooting & Canelo vs. Edgar Berlanga first face-off
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Belal Muhammad fires back at Colby Covington
Colby Covington has fought for the UFC title several times and outside of an interim title, hasn't gotten to the ultimate pinnacle. After Belal Muhammad won the title Covington went in on him. Now Muhammad has fired back. “He’s a joke,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “What is he, 0-3 in title fights? All I needed was one time to do it. You’ll never touch the gold. You’ll never be who I am. Just keep talking, brother. You said keep that same energy when I see you. Please. I beg you. Let me see. I beg you. Let me see you in public, because unless he actually fights other guys, he’s not going to get another shot.
Fighters need to stop giving Covington headlines. He's a nobody and he needs to be forgotten. Stop responding to him. Ignore him and he'll go away.
Ramon Taveras survived a drive by shooting
UFC fighter Ramon Taveras shared a video of a drive-by shooting that he survived. It took place in Jacksonville, FL. "I lost my brother in 2019 due to gun violence, and his killers are yet to be caught. Now I find myself almost in the same situation," he wrote.
This is wild. I canot imagine how terrifying this might be and he's lucky to be alive. We need to figure out a way to end violence in this country.
Watch the first face-off between Canelo and Edgar Berlanga
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will fight Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, Sept. 14, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. They faced off ahead of the big fight.
This fight will be going up against the UFC Sphere card which could cause some problems. It will be interesting to see which card gets more attention when fight week rolls around.