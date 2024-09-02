I asked AI how to become a UFC fighter and here's what it said
By Amy Kaplan
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a useful tool for people all around the world. And we've been having fun asking Chat GPT to predict fights, roast ourselves, and even ask it for advice. One such question we got from AI was actually pretty spot on, super informative, and overall some great information so we thought we'd share it with you all.
We asked ChatGPT how to become a UFC fighter. The bullet points are all absolutely true and we were actually shocked that it knew the difference between MMA and UFC (because many people still don't). Even if you aren't considering a career in MMA, this is a really cool look at what your favorite fighters go through to get to the level they are at now.
Step-by-step guide to becoming a UFC fighter
1. Develop your skills
- Choose Your Discipline: Most UFC fighters have backgrounds in disciplines such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, Muay Thai, or boxing. Start training in one or more of these areas.
- Train Consistently: Regular, intense training is essential. Work with experienced coaches and spar regularly to develop your skills.
2. Get in shape
- Physical Conditioning: Focus on strength, endurance, flexibility, and overall fitness. MMA requires a high level of physical conditioning.
- Nutrition: Follow a balanced diet tailored to your training needs to stay in peak condition.
3. Gain experience
- Amateur Fights: Start with amateur bouts to build experience and gain exposure. Compete in local and regional events to improve your skills.
- Win Titles: Aim to win titles or championships at the amateur level to build your reputation.
4. Build a professional career
- Turn Pro: Once you have sufficient experience and success at the amateur level, turn professional and compete in professional MMA fights.
- Gain a Record: Build a strong professional record with wins and impressive performances.
5. Network and gain exposure
- Social Media: Use social media to promote yourself and connect with fans and promoters.
- Attend Events: Network with other fighters, trainers, and promoters at MMA events and seminars.
6. Get noticed by the UFC
- Compete in Major Promotions: Fight in major promotions or organizations that are known for feeding fighters into the UFC, such as Bellator or ONE Championship.
- Contender Series: Consider participating in Dana White’s Contender Series, a platform specifically designed to discover new UFC talent.
7. Prepare for the UFC
- Work with a Manager: A manager or agent can help you navigate contract negotiations and secure opportunities.
- Stay Injury-Free: Avoid injuries through proper training and recovery to stay ready for opportunities.
8. Stay focused and dedicated
- Mental Toughness: Cultivate mental toughness and resilience to handle the pressures of competition.
- Continuous Improvement: Keep improving your skills and adapting to the evolving nature of the sport.
Were aby of these steps a surprise to you? Which step do you think takes the longest, or costs the most, or is the hardest to achive. What would you like us to ask AI next?