Angela Hill post-fight photo, Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III & Ronda Rousey comeback?
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Angela Hill shows off post-fight face
Angela Hill showed off her flawless face after her loss to Tabatha Ricci at UFC Vegas 96 on Saturday night. "71 significant strikes to the head I guess," she wrote.
Hill and Ricci put on one heck of scrap and it's kind of incredible to see Hill's face after the fight versus Ricci's. Fans were split on who actually won the fight but it's clear who won the damage element of the affair at least.
Floyd Mayweather dominates John Gotti III in exhibition
Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III in fought in an exhibition rematch on Saturday night and it's no shock at all to anyone that Mayweather dominated the performance.
I'm not sure why we are still paying attention to these exhibition matches. Mayweather doesn't need the money and these are not even remotely entertaining. The whole thing was a joke, Mayweather even fired a referee mid-fight, it's such a circus.
Ronda Rousey gives update on rumored comeback
Ronda Rousey has given an update on rumors alluding she's coming back to the UFC. “Every couple years … the same rumor comes out,” Rousey told the Insight podcast. “It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t. You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time. They don’t get better.”
I gave up on Rousey years ago. The way she left the UFC without ever speaking to the media or taking accountability for her losses was unforgivable. I have no desire to see her comeback at this point and if what she says about her brain is true, it's better she sits out.