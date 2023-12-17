Aljamain Sterling says UFC 296 tickets pulled, stuck outside venue
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling says he can't get in to UFC 296.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling says he's been locked out of UFC 296. On Satruday, Sterling tweeted that his tickets had been "pulled" and he was stuck outside the venue without a way to watch the fights.
Sterling is a staple at UFC events, especially in Las Vegas, and it seems odd that he would have been barred from entering the venue.
"Sorry to the fans asking to take pictures while we were stuck outside. Just a bit annoyed that we found out our tickets were pulled, after arriving to the arena," he tweeted.
He also replied to several comments saying, "pretty wild" and "Literally, unless we try to buy some," after someone asked if he was stuck outside.
Sterling lost his title earlier this year when he was defeated by Sean O'Malley. He's since hinted at going up to featherweight.
We'll update this story if Sterling ends up getting his tickets re-instated.