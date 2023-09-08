Aljamain Sterling vs. Nathaniel Wood set for Polaris 25
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will face off with Nathaniel Wood in a superfight at Polaris in Wales on Sept. 30.
By Amy Kaplan
A former UFC champion will be gracing the mat of Polaris 25 this year.
The news was announced by the promotion on Friday morning, "The most dominant Bantamweight in UFC history is set to make his Polaris debut against one of UK MMA's biggest stars" the promotion wrote on the post.
Sterling just recently lost his title when he was defeated via second round TKO at the hands of Sean O'Malley. prior to that, he defended the bantamweight title three times, all versus former UFC champions.
Of his 23 wins, eight came via a submission and he's known for his high-level wrestling.
Wood holds five submission wins over his 20 career wins and is on a three-fight win streak in the UFC Octagon. He most recently defeated Andre Fili on July 22, 2023.
Full Polaris 25 fight card
*Fight card is subject to change
Polaris is an absolute grand prix with eight men competing for a $30,000 grand prize.
- Kaynan Duarte (ADCC champion)
- Giancarlo Bodoni (ADCC champion)
- Fabricio Andrey (IBJJF World Champ)
- Izaak Michell (IBJJF Nogi World Champ)
- Owen Livesey (Commonwealth Judo Champ)
- Eoghan O'Flanagan (ADCC European Champ)
- Roberto Jimenez (Polaris Middleweight Champ)
- Marcin Maciulewicz (Polaris Contenders Champ)
The entire event can be watched on UFC Fight Pass, tickets to the event are sold out.