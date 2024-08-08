Aljamain Sterling on Muhammad Mokaev, UFC Paris poster & Francis Ngannou as a gladiator
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Aljamain Sterling reacts to UFC letting Muhammad Mokaev go
Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the controversial decision to let Muhammad Mokaev after his win at UFC 304. “If you ask me, I think it’s f*cked up,” Sterling told The MMA Hour. “I don’t think there was any real reason to cut him. You can say the piggybacking of the fight at the P.I., but that takes two to tango."
Sterling is right, almost. It does seem pretty wild to cut a guy on a win streak but he's wrong that it's about the PI fight. It's about much more than that, it has to be. Fighters get in scuffles all the time at the PI, the fighter hotel and more. They don't get cut. We have to be honest that there's more behind the scenes than we even know.
The UFC Paris poster just dropped
The UFC has dropped the official poster for UFC Paris which is headlined by Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis.
The UFC posters typically leave much to be desired but when you think of the logistics of creating a new and exciting poster each week with all of the revelant information, it's actually quite impressice. I like the orn edges look and the fonts are nice. I don't even mind that it's black and white. It would be a great piece to hang in your home and not be an ugly eye sore.
Watch Francis Ngannou star as space gladiator in ‘Rebel Moon’
Clips of Francis Ngannou in a new gladiator movie have leaked and you can watch it in the video above.
I'm all for anything and everything Ngannou can do to get the bag. I love seeing fighters getting opportunitues outside of MMA to further there careers. That said, this movie looks awful and I won't be watching it.