Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko update, Jessica Andrade lawsuit & a UFC Vegas 97 fight is off
By Amy Kaplan
Alexa Grasso: Valentina Shevchenko relationship in 'really, really weird' place
UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is gearing up to face former champion Valentina Shevchenko for the third time in a row at UFC 306 next week but the champion says her normally friendly relationship with her fellow TUF 32 coach has gotten a little weird. "It’s really, really weird," she told MMA Junkie this week. "I can tell it’s really weird. But at the end of the day, on fight week, and the day of the fight, things change. We are going to try to kill each other and that’s the most important thing. It’s really cool to be able to meet with her more. We were able to do a lot of stuff together.”
I think that's to be expected when you are gearing up to fight someone. I don't think it means there's any legitimate issue with their friendship but rather that Shevchenko is getting into fight mode and wants to prepare herself mentally for the biggest fight of her career.
Jessica Andrade is suing her ex-coach for embezzlement
Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade is suing her ex-coach and manager for embezzlement. Andrade alleges that manager Gilliard Parana stole $2 million from her throughout her career. He denies these claims.
If this ends up being true I hope Andrade can get every cent back she lost but I think this will be more of a moral victory than anything else. Even if she wins it will be incredibly difficult to recoupe that money.
Alessandro Costa out of UFC Vegas 97
Alessandro Costa will not be fighting Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 97 due to injury. “I won’t be able to fight this September 7th due to an injury that won’t allow me to get 100 percent for this fight,” Costa wrote on Instagram. “It was a very important fight to get into the rankings and it wouldn’t be a good idea to fight injured.”
Costa made the right decision to pull out if he doesn't feel 100 percent but it's a bummer because that was going to be an important fight for the division and one that MMA fans were looking forward to.