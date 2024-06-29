Alex Pereira net worth: How much does he make per fight?
Alex Pereira is one of the most easily recognizable figures in mixed martial arts right now. Currently holding the UFC light heavyweight championship, Pereira ranks quite high in the promotion and is no. 4 in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.
In addition to being the current light heavyweight champion, Pereira is also a former middleweight champion. He became only the ninth fighter in UFC history to become champion in two different weight divisions, and the first to do so in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.
Pereira has experience and has competed in kickboxing and boxing prior to his MMA journey. He holds a black belt in both kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Pereira rose to prominence during his time at GLORY, where he became the first fighter in GLORY history to simultaneously hold two titles at once. He also picked up two victories over Israel Adesanya in their kickboxing matches in 2016 and 2017.
Pereira signed with the UFC in September 2021 before making his promotional debut at UFC 268 in November that year. It would not take long for Pereira to soon move into the title picture.
His fourth fight took place at UFC 281 in November 2022 and Pereira faced a familiar rival, Adesanya, challenging for the middleweight championship. Pereira shocked many by picking up a fifth-round TKO to claim the gold.
In late 2023, Pereira moved up to the light heavyweight division. At UFC 295, fought former champion Jiri Prochazka to claim the title. With 12 fights in his professional career, Pereira has done more than most would even imagine.
Since then, Pereira has found himself woven into the title pictures of both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. But just how much has Pereira earned over the years, and what is he worth?
Alex Pereira's net worth
It has been estimated by Sportskeeda that Alex Pereira's net worth is $3 million.
Alex Pereira endorsements
Pereira, much like other athletes within the promotion, receives promotional benefits from UFC fight gear. In addition to that, he has two known endorsements.
Namely, they are OWNIC and AthletiCBD. The former is for NFTS, whilst the latter describes itself as "CBD for athletes."
In addition to that, Pereira has investments, although his investment portfolio is not public.
Alex Pereira salary
In his UFC debut fight against Andreas Michaildis at UFC 268, Pereira received a $50,000 base salary. With an addition $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 performance bonus, and $4,000 sponsorship, it brought his total earnings for that event to $154,000.
Pereira's early 2022 fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 276 saw him walk away with a grand total of $244,000. This was made up of $90,000 base salary, $90,000 win bonus, $60,000 performance bonus, and $4,000 sponsorship.
Pereira had his first fight with Adesanya inside the UFC Octagon at UFC 281. He earned a $300,000 base salary, a $300,000 win bonus, $50,000 performance bonus, and $32,000 in sponsorship.
Pereira broke into the million-earning club in his second UFC fight against Adesanya. The pair met at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023 and, with Pereira heading into the event as the champion, it proved financially fruitful.
According to Sportskeeda, Pereira earned a payout of $1.24 million on that night. This included a $500,000 base salary, $700,000 PPV share, and $42,000 from sponsorship deals.
Although Pereira did not successfully defend the middleweight title, he managed to claim one of the biggest payout of his career. But there is an amount that trumps that.
What is Alex Pereira's biggest payout?
At UFC 300, Pereira made his first title defense against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. The pair served as the main event of the historic event.
It was reported by MMASalaries that Pereira received a base salary of $1.2 million. In addition to that, he got $1.6 million from PPV payout and an extra $42,000 in sponsorship.
This resulted in a total payout of $2.94 million. Undoubtedly, this is the biggest payout of Pereira's career.
The only thing that could beat it is how much he could get at UFC 303, as that amount could overtake as his biggest payout.
Alex Pereira UFC 303 salary
The UFC 303 event is the cornerstone of the 2024 UFC International Fight Week. With Pereira stepping up to defend his title on short-notice, it can be expected that the salary will be quite high.
Based off of his recent fights, it can be expected that Pereira's UFC 303 salary will be north of $1 million. His fight peers, Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns, predicted that Pereira would get "at least five million dollars."
Whether or not this will be true remains to be seen. Official pay info will become clear after the event.
Pereira faces Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303 on Saturday, June 29. The event headlines the 2024 UFC International Fight Week.