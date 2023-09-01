46-year-old Aleksei Oleinik won his boxing debut in 34 seconds (Video)
Aleksei Oleinik just proved that age really is just a number by KOing someone in his first boxing match.
By Amy Kaplan
The former UFC veteran made his boxing debut this week when he fought Tagir Dzoblaev at a regional event in Russia.
Despite his longevity in MMA, this was the first time he'd ever boxed and he did pretty well for a newbie dropping his opponent and ending the fight in just 34 seconds.
Watch UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik drop his opponent in 34 seconds during boxing debut
Oleinik has a massive MMA record currently sitting at 60-18-1 but suffered back-to-back losses, most recently a scary KO in the Russian regional scene to Oli Thompson in May.
Prior to that he was in the UFC, winning a fight in 2022, a first-round submission over Jared Vanderaa but then dropping a decision to Ilir Latifi later that year.
Before that fight he spoke about how he is able to stay active for so long.
“I don’t think about numbers, I think about my opponent and only the opponent," he said. "I’ve fought for 26 years. Step by step, opponent by opponent, fight by fight. I think about it only when asked about it. I think about Ilir Latifi and only about this fight. That’s it.”
It's not clear if he'll continue boxing or go back to MMA (or perhaps do both).
Needless to say, he's still got some fight left in him.