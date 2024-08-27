AI predicted who would win between Mark Coleman and Jon Jones
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans are always debating who would win between fighters of the past and current UFC champions. There's really no way to truly know the answer but it's fun to think about it and debate what might happen in some epic fights.
In this new series, we'll let ChatGPT pick who it thinks would win in a fight between the first UFC champion in each weight class and the current reigning UFC champion. For this one, we went with the "baddest man on the planet" the UFC heavyweights.
The first UFC heavyweight champion was Mark Coleman who became champion on Feb. 7, 1997 when he defeated Dan Severn at UFC 12. On the flip side, Jon Jones the current UFC heavyweight champion, earned his title when he defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 24, 2023.
Mark Coleman vs. Jon Jones prediction
Maybe people look at this fight as a striker vs. grappler, and it might go similarly to Jones' fights with Daniel Cormier and artificial intelligence agreed to some extent. Here's what it had to say about the fight:
"Given Jones's superior versatility, striking ability, and well-rounded skills, he would likely be favored in this matchup. However, Coleman's wrestling and power could present challenges. Overall, Jones's modern training, technique, and adaptability would probably give him the edge in a hypothetical fight."
Mark Coleman vs. Tom Aspinall prediction
And just because there's some argument for Jones' legitimacy as the heavyweight champion, we asked ChatGPT the same thing about Tom Aspinall, the interime champion. Here's how they thought Coleman vs. Aspinall might go.
"The evolution of MMA since Coleman's prime, along with Aspinall’s current skills and athleticism, gives Aspinall a clear advantage. His ability to blend striking and grappling effectively, combined with the advancements in training and fight strategies, would likely make him the favorite in this matchup."
What do you think about both match-ups? Do you think AI got it right?