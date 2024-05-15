Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador is our pick for UFC Vegas 92 Fight of the Night
By Safeer M S
After a successful stint on the road at UFC St. Louis, the promotion returns to the UFC APEX for an old dog vs. young dog matchup between Edson Barboza and the undefeated Lerone Murphy. Even though Barboza grabbed the Fight of the Night bonus in his previous fight with Sodiq Yusuff, another fight on the undercard is the safer pick for UFC Vegas 92's Fight of the Night.
Featured on the main card, the bantamweight matchup between Adrian Yanez and Vinicius Salvador will likely be selected by the UFC for the Fight of the Night bonus. Even though both are on a two-fight losing skid, their styles have all the makings for an exciting fight.
Yanez, formerly a top 15 bantamweight, has lost his previous two bouts to Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez. However, he was on a streak before that, earning five consecutive bonuses in his first five UFC fights. On the other hand, Salvador would be looking to get his first victory in the promotion at bantamweight after going 0-2 at flyweight
Salvador made his UFC debut against Victor Altamirano at UFC San Diego and lost via unanimous decision. He lost by decision again, at UFC 291 against CJ Vergara. However, many felt Salvador was robbed of a victory by the judges. At bantamweight, he would be looking for a speed advantage. Moreover, against Yanez, he won't have to fear takedowns, the reason why he lost on his UFC debut.
Yanez is a well-known name in the bantamweight division, due to his exciting run before he lost consecutively. Incidentally, Yanez and Salvador came to the UFC after finishing their respective fights in the contender series. Yanez had a first-round TKO victory while Salvador had it in the second.
Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador is a classic puncher vs. kicker fight
Yanez vs. Salvador is a classic puncher vs. kicker matchup. The Texan Yanez is one of the best boxers in the UFC even though he lost to Rob Font in a striking mat cup. Against Jonathan Martinez, Yanez wilted after a series of leg kicks from his opponent.
Salvador would certainly target the legs, like in his previous UFC fights. Moreover, even though he would be coming up in weight, Salvador has the reach advantage and would also likely be the bigger man.
Yanez's seven fights in the UFC have resulted in a bonus for him or his opponent. The fact is proof that Yanez has never been in a boring fight. Moreover, in Yanez's recent fight, Martinez dazzled him with the speed of his kicks.
Against Salvador, Yanez won't have to fear the speed. Moreover, Yanez has the edge in the boxing speed. Furthermore, he is also technically sound than his opponent, making it easier for him to move forward.
Many other fights on the card looked poised to be high-level engaging matchups, particularly the main card opener between Luana Pinheiro and Angela Hill. Nonetheless, the puncher vs. kicker matchup is the best choice to be the Fight of the Night even if the fight won't go the full distance.