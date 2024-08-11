ADCC Worlds athlete list, start time, how to watch
By Jim Hassett
In what is considered the premier event in submission grappling, the ADCC World Championships takes place on August 17 and 18 from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is being streamed live on FloGrappling).
The event, which runs every two years, is seen as the most prestigious tournament in submission grappling. To compete in the event, the competitor must either be a returning champion, win their continental qualifier, or be one of the few invited by the event organizers.
There are five men's, and three women's weight classes. Men's weights are occupied with 16 competitors, while women's weights have eight. In addition to the weight classes, there is also an 'absolute' class for men and one for women, where there is no weight classification and its purpose is to see who is the best grappler in the tournament.
Along with the individual weights and absolute divisions, there are two 'Super Fights'. This year is unique as both matches will feature the same competitor, Gordan Ryan. In his first super fight, Ryan will take on Yuri Simoes, the 2022 ADCC Absolute Champion. The second super fight of the tournament will see Ryan take on Felipe Pena, the 2017 ADCC Absolute Champion, and one of Ryan's toughest challenges he has faced during his illustrious career.
Below are the confirmed competitors for each weight in the men's and women's division. Individuals competing in the absolute aren't usually announced until the time of the event.
Male -66kg
Diogo Reis (2022 ADCC Champ), Owen Jones, Dorian Olivarez, Ethan Thomas, Gairbeg Ibragimov, Kennedy Maciel, Fabricio Andrey, Deandre Corbe, Huaiqing Xu, Ethan Crelinsten, Kauã Gabriel, Ashley Williams, Josh Cisneros, Keith Krikorian, Gabriel Sousa, Diego Pato
Male -77kg
Elijah Dorsey, Luiz Paulo, Alexandre Jesus, JT Torres, Mica Galvao, Dante Leon, PJ Barch, Jonnatas Gracie, Oliver Taza, Mateusz Szczeciński, Davi Ramos, Garry Tonon, Fabio Caloi, Jeremy Skinner, Vagner Rocha, Max Hanson
Male -88kg
Giancarlo Bodoni (2022 ADCC Champ), Santeri Lilus, Jacob Couch, Izaak Michell, Taylor Pearman, Charles Negromonte, Pedro Marinho, Gabriel Almeida, Jacob Rodriquez, Elder Cruz, Andre Porfirio, Ryan Aitken, Chris Wojcik, Josh Hinger, Felipe Costa, Achilles Rocha
Male -99 kg
Kaynan Duarte (2022 ADCC Champ), Paul Ardila, Declan Moody, Marcin Maciulewicz, Henrique Cardoso, Michael Pixley, Daniel Schuardt, Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu, Rafael Lovato, Eli Braz, Nicholas Meregali, Alex Grandy, Patrick Gaudio, Javier Zaruski, Vinicius Ferreira, Daishi Goto
Male +99kg
Heikki Jussila, Daniel Manasoiu, Josh Saunders, Mark Macqueen, Victor Honorio, Mike Perez, Mansur Makhmakhanov, Felipe Pena, Vinny Magalhaes, Vince Pezzuto, John Hansen, Roosevelt Sousa, Haisam Rida, Luke Griffith, Damon Ramos, Brandon Reed
Female -55kg
Margot Ciccarelli, Anna Rodrigues, Jasmine Rocha, Adele Fornarino, Mayssa Bastos, Alex Enriquez, Brenda Larissa, Bianca Basilio
Female -65kg
Aurelie Le Vern, Ana Carolina Vieira, Helena Crevar, Sula-Mae Loewenthal, Brianna Ste-Marie, Bia Mesquita, Amanda Leve, Morgan Black
Female +65kg
Amy Campo (2022 ADCC Champ), Nia Blackman, Maria Ruffatto, Elizabeth Mitrovic, Nikki Lloyd-Griffiths, Nathiely De Jesus, Kendall Reusing, Rafaela Guedes