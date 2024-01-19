Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship 2 live stream, fight card, how to watch
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Chase Hooper headlines ADXC2
- Other MMA stars like Douglas Lima, Rinat Fakhredinov, Sidney Outlaw, and Terrance McKinney are on the card
- Here's how to watch the event and when
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is competing in a grappling tournament in Abu Dhabi this week and it's kind of a star-studded event.
Most MMA fans tuning in to see the UFC and Bellator stars on the line-up and there's quite a few of them. In addition to Sterling is Chase Hooper, Douglas Lima vs. Rinat Fakhredinov, and Sidney Outlaw vs. Terrance McKinney, among others.
“I am super excited for Friday night. Chase Hooper is a tough fighter, a high-level guy. Also, he is a blackbelt. I am going to prove myself and end the fight with a submission,” Sterling said at the launch ceremony on Wednesday.
Hooper also spoje about the experience, “I am from a small town and a small gym but I am here in Abu Dhabi now. I have been training since I was a kid. I am excited to be doing the sport I love, jiu-jitsu. I can’t be more excited for Friday night."
How to watch Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship 2
The entire event can be streamed here at about 11 a.m ET on Friday, Jan. 19.
Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship 2 fight card
Main Event
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Chase Hooper - Grappling (Welterweight)
- Bruno Lima vs. Manuel Ribamar - Jiu-Jitsu (Middleweight)
Co-Main Event
- Ffion Davies vs. Luana Pinheiro - Grappling (Catchweight)
- Pablo Lavaselli vs. Espen Mathiesen- Jiu-Jitsu (Welterweight)
Main Card
- Douglas Lima vs. Rinat Fakhredinov - Grappling (Catchweight)
- Ali Monfaradi vs. Talison Costa - Jiu-Jitsu (Welterweight)
- Sidney Outlaw vs. Terrance McKinney - Grappling (Welterweight)
- Gabriel Sousa vs. Yuta Shimada - Jiu-Jitsu (Lightweight)
- Denzel Freeman vs. Pouya Rahman - Grappling (Heavyweight)
Prelims Card
- Omar Al Suwaidi vs. Shay Montague - Jiu-Jitsu (Flyweight)
- Ahmed Amir vs. Matus Arpas - Grappling (Welterweight)
- Yara Kakish vs. Emily Ferreira - Jiu-Jitsu (Featherweight)
- Mohammed Al Suwaidi vs. Seonghyeon Joo - Grappling (Lightweight)
- Alinur Kuataly vs. Yaroslav Rymasjevkii - Jiu-Jitsu (Featherweight)