The 6 worst UFC PPV buy rates since UFC 100
By Amy Kaplan
When people talk about UFC buy rates it's almost always about the best of the best. But the best PPV buy rates have been talked about to death and you'd have to live under a rock not to know that Conor McGregor is part of most of them. But have you ever wondered which PPV events didn't perform as well as they hoped?
According to MMA Payout, these are the lowest-performing UFC PPV events since UFC 100 which took place on July 11, 2009.
6. UFC 136: Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard 3 - 225K
Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard graced the top of UFC 136 which took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Oct. 8, 2011. Jose Aldo vs. Kenny Florian was the co-main and names like Chael Sonnen, Joe Lauzon, Anthony Pettis and Stipe Miocic littered the card.
Unfortunately this is a card many fans credit as proof that fans don't like the smaller weight classes. And the usually outspoken Sonnen refused to trash talk his opponent, Brian Stann. It was a solid card but casual fans just didn't seen to care and the card only earned 225,000 buys.
5. UFC 142: Jose Aldo vs Chad Mendes - 215K
There's a bit of a trend with these cards and the name is Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo vs. Chad Mendes was the headliner for UFC 142 which took place on January 14, 2012, at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Vitor Belfort vs. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson was the co-main event and names like Edson Barboza also made appearances.
Injuries and visa issues left this card with very little star power and Johnson missed weight by 11 pounds making the card as not a huge draw for even the hardcore fans.
4. UFC 150: Benson Henderson vs. Frankie Edgar 2 - 190K
A rematch between Benson Henderson and Frankie Edgar topped UFC 150 which took place on Aug. 11, 2012, at the Pepsi Center now known as Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The co-main event was a lightweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Melvin Guillard. Other names like Jake Shields and Max Holloway graced the card.
Most of the fighters on the top end of the card were known for less than exciting fights with even Cerrone not being enough to excite the fans to open their wallets.
3. UFC 163: Jose Aldo vs Chan Sung Jung - 170K
Poor Aldo, this is the third card on the list where he either headlined or co-headlined. For UFC 163 he faced Chan Sung Jung who replaces an injured Anthony Pettis. The card took place on Aug. 3, 2013, at the HSBC Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and was co-headlined by Lyoto Machida vs. Phil Davis.
Much like the other cards, the smaller fighters mixed with little to no star power made UFC 163 a perfect disaster.
2. UFC 161: Dan Henderson vs Rashad Evans - 150K
UFC 161 took place on June 15, 2013, at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and was headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Dan Henderson and Rashad Evans. In the co-main event, Roy Nelson fought Stipe Miocic.
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira was supposed to fight Mauricio "Shogun" Rua on the card but it fell through leaving the rest of the card a bit lackluster.
1. UFC 147: Wanderlei Silva vs. Rich Franklin 2 - 140K
UFC 147 took place on June 23, 2012 at Mineirinho Arena in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. It was headlined by a rematch between Wanderlei Silva and Rich Franklin. The co-main was a match between Cezar Ferreira and Sérgio Moraes.
This card is the worst of all the PPV events and was meant to be headlined by the rematch between then UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen. Over 16,500 people came to the arena but not many fans cared about the card from their homes.