6 MMA cards you should watch this weekend that aren't the UFC

There's a ton of fighting on this weekend and that's even before you count the UFC.

By Amy Kaplan

Cage Fighting in America
Cage Fighting in America / David S. Holloway/GettyImages
There's a UFC APEX fight night card this weekend featuring top middleweight fighters Brendan Allen and Paul Craig and while we think you should watch the card, there are five other cards we think are worthy of checking out too.

BKFC 54

When: November 17
Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
Main event: Todor Zhelyazkov vs. Rosen Dimitrov
How to watch: Fubo Sports

Bellator 301

When: November 17
Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
Main event: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson - welterweight title
How to watch: Prelims on Bellator YouTube, main event on Showtime

LFA 172

When: November 17
Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Main event: Cody Davis vs. Eduardo Henrique
How to watch: UFC Fight Pass

ONE Friday Fights 41

When: November 17
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
Main event: Dedduanglek Tded99 vs. Nakrob Fairtex
How to watch: ONE Championship YouTube

BKFC 55

When: November 18
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT 
Main event: Danny Christie vs. Jared Warren  
How to watch: Fubo Sports 

 LXF 12

When: November 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT 
Main event: Carlos Puente Jr. vs. Victor Rosas - Flyweight title
How to watch: Fubo Sports 

