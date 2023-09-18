5 UFC, WWE crossovers we need now
Now that the UFC-WWE merger is done, here are five athletes we need to see make the cross to the other promotion sooner rather than later.
1. Conor McGregor to WWE
Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in combat sports in the modern era. It is to the point that 'Mystic Mac' is a global star outside of the realm of combat sports altogether.
The mention of McGregor's name is one that instantly draws a crowd. For some pro-wrestling fans, 'The Notorious' might even be the reason why they even gained an interest in MMA in the first place.
McGregor's personality is one that would work well in the pro-wrestling space and WWE could utilize that to their advantage. McGregor's in-ring work would remain to be seen but, based off of how he has had several iconic moments.
McGregor has already had his mouth get him into trouble when he spoke about WWE and pro-wrestling as a whole, with several pro-wrestlers reacting to his comments:
McGregor has become notorious (no pun intended) for getting his adversaries riled up. Over the years, McGregor has continued speaking about the WWE, even hinting at wanting to capture the WWE gold once the merger would be complete.
McGregor taking to the squared circle would be the perfect coming-together of pro-wrestling and MMA. This could show what the possibilities for this merger would be, and McGregor might just be the fighter who gets it done in the most natural way.
The potential match-ups for McGregor in the WWE already exist, and would certainly have fans of both MMA and pro-wrestling excited to watch it all go down.