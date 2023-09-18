5 UFC, WWE crossovers we need now
Now that the UFC-WWE merger is done, here are five athletes we need to see make the cross to the other promotion sooner rather than later.
2. Shinsuke Nakamura to UFC
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura is currently in the top feud of the Raw brand, as he vies to claim yet another title. Prior to signing with the WWE, Nakamura was a mainstay in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) promotion.
Nakamura quickly gained the nickname, 'King of Strong Style' for his aggressive in-ring performances. Eventually, Nakamura brought strong style to the WWE and he went on to gain several titles.
During his time as a super rookie at NJPW, Nakamura also did mixed martial arts. He went on to have six matches, only suffering one loss. That was Nakamura's debut fight and it was against none other than Daniel Gracie.
In his MMA career, Nakamura was a submission specialist of sort, having all three of his wins come by way of one submission or the other. Although it is closer to two decades since his last MMA bout, Nakamura could still impress many should he choose to step back into the cage.
At present, Nakamura trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Shito-ryu karate, enhancing his exciting in-ring work. This would certainly make him a captivating addition to the UFC roster.