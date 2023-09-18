5 UFC, WWE crossovers we need now
Now that the UFC-WWE merger is done, here are five athletes we need to see make the cross to the other promotion sooner rather than later.
5. Sonya Deville to UFC
Sonya Deville is a pro wrestler who has been competing since 2015 but currently finds herself out of action due a torn ACL injury. Deville made her debut at the 2015 season of WWE's Tough Enough show before signing with the pro wrestling giant.
In pro-wrestling, Deville has held the WWE women's tag team championship one time. Prior to making the squared circle her home, Deville kicked off her MMA career in 2014. Under her real name, Daria Berenato, would have three fights on the amateur circuit winning her debut fight via a third-round submission. Deville followed that up with a TKO victory before suffering her first loss via unanimous decision.
In the WWE, Deville is one of the most hard-hitting wrestlers and she already has the aesthetic. With this merger complete, Deville could make her return to the cage and it could be an exciting crossover that intrigues fight fans.