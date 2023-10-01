5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NFL
Here are five fighters who could have passed up the cage for the gridiron.
2. Daniel Cormier
Lafayette, Lousiana's Daniel "DC" Cormier has one of the most impressive resumes of any past or present UFC fighter. Aside from being a two-division UFC champion at light heavyweight and heavyweight respectively, Cormier also represented the United States as a freestyle wrestler in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.
However, aside from being combat sports royalty, Cormier had an elite high school football career as a linebacker for Northside High. This included him being named an All-State football player along with offers to play for LSU.
Cormier ultimately passed these offers up to focus on wrestling. He collected numerous accolades and medals on the way toward transitioning to a Hall of Fame MMA career at age 30. His athleticism could have brought him to high places in football, but Cormier ultimately chose combat.
Cormier remains an avid football fan, notably rooting for the New Orleans Saints. He also hosts a sporting news show with former NFL player, Ryan Clark called DC and RC. It's not hard to imagine Cormier on the football field given his passion for the sport as well as his frame. Had he accepted those offers from LSU, Cormier might have solidified himself as an NFL hall of famer instead.