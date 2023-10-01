5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NFL
Here are five fighters who could have passed up the cage for the gridiron.
MMA fighters and NFL players are among the most gifted, driven, and athletic competitors across sports. Similarly, being an MMA fighter and pro football player requires many overlapping skills including, endurance, strength, and agility. This has led some athletes to not only showcase their talents on the field but also in the cage. Former NFL players like, Matt Mitrione, Greg Hardy, and Austen Lane have all found varying degrees of success in MMA.
But which current MMA fighters would make the best NFL players?
Combat sports have existed in some form or other throughout human history, however organized MMA competition as it's known today is a newer phenomenon. Though it may seem commonplace for children to get a much earlier start with specified MMA training, this hasn't always been the case. Plenty of fighters come from athletic backgrounds within the martial arts, but many others arrive in the sport without such a foundation.
Some of the most notable mixed martial artists with little to no combat experience prior to training MMA originally cut their teeth playing high school and college football. There, they developed the grit and fortitude necessary for transitioning to a career in the cage. Some fighters excelled in football and combat sports but either due to circumstances or change of heart, dedicated themselves to MMA instead.
This list will examine five fighters who best could have directed their athletic skill toward football.