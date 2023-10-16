5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NBA
Here are the meanest men on the court and in the cage.
5. Cory Sandhagen
Cory “The Sandman” Sandhagen is the No. 4 ranked UFC bantamweight contender. He’s known for his stylish kickboxing which includes a vicious barrage of combinations, spinning kicks, and elbows. Sandhagen’s quick footwork and ability to change level, are skills he likely developed during his youth playing varsity basketball for Aurora, Colorado’s Smoky Hill High School.
Sandhagen formed an interest in martial arts in his late teens, eventually leading him down a path that has seen him main event five UFC events and challenge for interim bantamweight gold once.
He stands at five feet eleven inches, so while likely not the tallest player on the court, it’s fun to think of Sandhagen as a point guard. After all, it’s clear Sandhagen is explosive given his propensity for and success rate throwing flying knees. His footwork and ability to seamlessly weave techniques could translate to smooth dribbling and layups on the basketball court.
Sandhagen is not only a committed martial artist with a 17-4 MMA record but also a complete athlete. Imagine him turning jump knees into slam dunks.