5 times Alex Pereira hilariously showed absolutely zero emotion
Alex Pereira's deadpan stone face is iconic in the MMA scene. Here are five examples of that famous face.
By Anwesha Nag
Becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 295
The flagship November event at Madison Square Garden in 2023 was originally supposed to be headlined by the legacy match between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, originally the co-main event, was promoted to headline the card instead.
The fight had the light heavyweight belt on the line, left vacant by Jamahal Hill due to an injury.
In the second round of the fight, Pereira's signature left and right hooks to wobble Prochazka and finished the job with repeated elbows to the head. And just like that, in exactly two years, Alex Pereira had become a two-division champion in the UFC. He also became the first UFC fighter to win titles at middleweight and light heavyweight.
The Brazilian delivered on the promise of an exciting fight and a title win. But if his fans had expected him to finally show some emotions, they were thoroughly disappointed. Pereira stayed as straight-faced as ever, even after achieving a feat that only a handful of people have managed so far.
After the win, Pereira extended what he believed was an olive branch of sorts in the form of a call-out. He asked Adesanya to come up to light heavyweight and challenge him for the belt. This came after the Kiwi-Nigerian had (possibly as a joke) said he would not return to the octagon before 2027. Pereira believed his arch-nemesis was in a rut and the hiatus would be a "waste of his talents". He wanted to do him the same favor that he did a few years ago.
"I'm not the type of guy that calls people out," he told Joe Rogan via a translator in the post-fight interview. "But there's a guy that, back in the days, said in an interview that I was going to be a guy that just stays in the bar. That motivated me. He rescued me from the bar to be here today."
Pereira's "Come to daddy" call at Adesanya was perhaps the most emotions he showed that day.