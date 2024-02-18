5 things we learned from Dana White's post-fight interview
- Dana White spoke to the media after UFC 298
- He spoke about everything from UFC 300, Conor McGregor and more
- Here are five things we learned from the long presser
2. UFC Africa is still in play
The UFC Africa topic continues to be a hot one within the promotion, particularly when it comes to the nation of South Africa. Dricus 'Stillknocks' du Plessis won the middleweight title at UFC 297, becoming the country's first titleholder and pushing the UFC Africa agenda to the forefront.
With the focus shifting to Topuria and Spain, a media member asked whether South Africa would still be considered too, as the promotion continues its international expansion. White immediately answered that the promotion would definitely still make its way to the African continent.
The fight at the forefront of the UFC Africa conversation remains to be du Plessis defending against former champion Israel Adesanya. There are several other African-born athletes within the UFC including Kamaru Usman, Sodiq Yusuff, Themba Gorimbo, and others.
Although there are no tentative or definitive dates yet, it appears that the UFC will attempt to do UFC Spain without compromising the UFC Africa prospect.
1. No truth to the BKFC rumors
Over the last week, there have been rumors that the UFC was attempting to buy BKFC. This came after the UFC President was seen with the Founder and President of BKFC, David Feldman.
UFC fighter turned BKFC boxer Mike 'Platinum' Perry recently appeared on the Overdogs podcast, and made the claim that White attempted to purchase BKFC. Specifically, it was said that White had offered $200 million for the promotion.
Perry did give a disclaimer that he had heard this from a not-so-reliable source, and White gave some clarity on the situation. When asked by a media member whether there was any truth to the BKFC purchasing rumours, White immediately denied it.
It would appear that the meeting between White and Feldman was just a meeting of two Presidents within the combat sports space then.