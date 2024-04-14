5 things we learned from Dana White's UFC 300 post-fight interview
Here are the best tidbits from the UFC 300 post-fight press conference featuring UFC CEO Dana White.
2. The UFC 302 and UFC 303 main events have been confirmed
At the UFC 300 post-event press conference, White was passed a note by a staff member. The note had some pivotal information as three major upcoming fights were confirmed. UFC 302 will take place on Saturday, June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event of that card will see Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.
The co-main event was also confirmed as Paulo Costa will go up against Sean Strickland with a limit of five rounds. This will be the final pay-per-view before the biggest week in the 2024 MMA calendar, and that event taking place then also had its main event confirmed.
1. Conor McGregor is returning - and the date has been confirmed
Conor McGregor has been confirmed to be returning, and the date has been made official. Following months of speculation and build-up, McGregor is set to finally make a return to the Octagon, and he does so against Michael Chandler. As many had suspected, the bout between the two will take place at UFC 303 on Saturday, June 29. The event will be the cornerstone of the 2024 International Fight Week.
The main event between McGregor and Chandler will be contested over five rounds at welterweight. Although McGregor and Chandler have primarily competed in the lower divisions, they both have experience in at 170 pounds. McGregor and Chandler were The Ultimate Fighter season 31 coaches, and this will be his first fight in July 2021. Speaking on McGregor, White noted that, "he's a smart dude." White added that, "Conor is a die-hard UFC guy and will be until he retires and beyond."