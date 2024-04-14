5 things we learned from Dana White's UFC 300 post-fight interview
Here are the best tidbits from the UFC 300 post-fight press conference featuring UFC CEO Dana White.
The monumental UFC 300 event took place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili successfully defended their titles against Jamahal Hill and Yan Xiaonan respectively.
With the actual night of fights complete, all that is left to wrap up the fight week is the post-event press conference. Amongst the most anticipated to address media at the UFC 300 press conference is UFC president Dana White, who can be expected to reflect on the event as well as give some insight into what the future holds.
Here are five of the things we learned from White's post-fight interview at UFC 300.
5. Despite not winning performance bonuses, Dana White is still going to take care of some of the other fighters
The UFC 300 fight of the night bonus award went to Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje's BMF title fight. Holloway also received a performance of the night bonus, alongside Jiří Procházka. The bonuses were $300,000 awarded to each fighter, with Holloway receiving a $600,000 bonus.
In addition to that, White also promised to "take care" of Kayla Harrison, Diego Lopes, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Renato Moicano for their efforts. He, however, did not make it clear how much their additional amounts might be.