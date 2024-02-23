5 of the most hilarious Power Slap highlights
- Power Slap highlights are typically insane knockouts
- But not everything has to be so serious
- Here are five times we just laughed
By Amy Kaplan
1. All the screaming
This hilarious exchange took place at Power Slap 6 between Branden Bordeaux and Eddie Brahimir. The first slap came and no one was knocked out, so he screamed. Then another slap came and still no KO. More screaming. It's almost more funny when they don't get knocked out. This one ended in a majority draw.
2. Travis Scott is stunned
So this knockout was not funny. In fact, it was pretty scary and very illegal in the slap fighting world. But rapper Travis Scott's reaction ... now that is comedy.
The comments on this video are gold too.
"Every time i see, i cry laughing again," someone replied. Another person wrote, "I been laughing for 30mins man."