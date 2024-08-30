5 of the most gruesome injuries of 2024, so far
The UFC has been delivering for fight fans greatly this year as they put on matchups fans want to see, which usually end in fireworks. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier are the most notable examples. Other fights may include unpopular fighters that still deliver fun action, such as Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba and Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva. Though action is a major part of MMA, the famous fighting sport, injuries are probably the hardest part. Injuries can stop fights early or force fighters to attempt to fight through more adversity than they are already receiving. Five of the most gruesome injuries of 2024 will be discussed below.
1. Manel Kape's broken toe
Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev were two rising flyweights who faced each other in July 2024 at UFC 304. As both hated each other due to an ongoing feud, they were fighting to hopefully get themselves into title contention for the flyweight division. With them trying to fight at the weigh-ins and the Octagon entrances, everyone assumed this was shaping up to be an electrifying war, due to all the bad blood. The final fight itself proved the opposite, as both were tentative for some reason. Kape was likely afraid to engage due to the threat of the takedown despite proving his good takedown defense, while Mokaev was likely afraid to shoot takedowns due to Kape's powerful counter-attacks.
To add to Kape's hesitancy to engage, he stepped funny on his right foot, breaking his toe, while exchanging punches with Mokaev. It seemed he could not pop it into place properly for some reason, leading to the fight remaining uneventful. It was uncomfortable to look at as it desperately needed help. As Kape lost by unanimous decision, that fight showed that injuries can play a part in fights not being as entertaining as expected. Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather was another famous example, as Pacquiao came in with a hurt shoulder and could not use both arms to his full, punching potential, leading to the biggest fight in boxing history being a flop to many.
2. Justin Gaethje's broken nose
Gaethje vs. Holloway was one of the most anticipated fights of the year for UFC 300, one of the biggest cards in UFC history due to the number of fights with high star power. This was the first time the BMF belt was being defended as Islam Makhachev, the lightweight champion, was inactive while there was not a clear No. 1 contender. This was anticipated since both fighters always bring violence to their fights that are never boring. Holloway was a solid underdog coming in and many were saying this was a risky fight that could negatively change his career. He ended up surprising many people in April 2024 on fight night.
The first round got everyone's attention as Holloway did a good job finding his range as he was picking Gaethje apart and hurting him with calculated punches. At the end bell of the first round, Holloway landed a spinning, back kick on Gaethje's face, breaking his nose. That would end up playing a part in Gaethje's diminished cardio and durability as the fight went longer. Luckily, the fight was still exciting as it currently has a high chance of winning the Fight of the Year award. However, the fight showed injuries, occurring during a fight, can play a part in decreasing a fighter's chance to win a fight.
3. Jack Della Maddallena's broken arm
At UFC 299, Jack Della Maddalena, who was on a 16-fight winning streak at the time, finally received a chance to get a top-five ranking against an elite veteran named Gilbert Burns. This was a competitive fight, as Maddalena could win by keeping the fight standing and getting a knockout while defending against Burns' wrestling. Burns could win by simply taking Maddalena down and finding a submission. Though Maddalena's takedown defense looked decent in recent fights, he was taken down seven times by Burns, leading to him losing most of the fight and needing a finish in the final round. Maddalena caught Burns with a knee to the face and ended up finishing him with ground strikes, earning a top-five ranking.
It was revealed after the fight that Maddalena broke his arm in the first round due to blocking a head kick from Burns. He also said on a podcast that he came in with staph, which added to the major adversity Maddalena had to fight through to keep his winning streak. Though his takedown defense was medically compromised, Maddalena still scrambled well as he was tough for Burns to hold down for long periods. His arm injury was one of the most gruesome injuries of 2024 due to the negative effects suffered after his fight. Maddalena's arm grew nasty bacteria, infecting the bone in his arm and requiring two surgeries. He shared tough graphics of the developing problems on his Instagram page.
4. Alex Perez's blown-out knee
Alex Perez is a flyweight who seemed to have much potential in his prime in 2020 until he got submitted in his first title fight by Deiveson Figueiredo, the flyweight champion at the time, in November 2020. After that loss, Perez's career went downhill due to various injuries, leading to many fight cancellations and inactivity in a span of four years. After getting submitted by Alexandre Pantoja, the current flyweight champion, in July 2022, Perez finally returned to action in March 2024. Though he lost by unanimous decision, he gave a competitive fight to Mokaev, the young, undefeated prospect. Despite that loss, Perez wanted to waste no time being inactive as he took a short-notice main event fight against Mattheus Nicolau.
After finally breaking his losing streak with a skillful knockout victory, Perez wanted to remain active against anyone and took another main event fight immediately. He got booked against Tatsuro Taira, another young, undefeated prospect. Perez was looking solid as he was getting the better of the stand-up and making Taira work to impose his grappling game plan. In the second round, Perez blew his knee out due to his knee being slammed hard on the canvas after Taira dragged him down for a takedown. This is an example of injuries causing anti-climatic endings to entertaining fights with momentum.
5. Drew Dober's eyebrow cut
Dober is a veteran of the lightweight division who is tough as nails and possesses great power in his hands. He may not be top-five material, but, but that does not stop him from always putting on entertaining wars for fight fans. Brad Riddell, Rafael Alves, and Bobby Green are some of the most notable shows Dober has put on that did not disappoint. Dober was initially scheduled to face Mike Davis, a skilled up-and-comer, at UFC Denver until Davis suffered a bicep injury, forcing himself to pull out. The late replacement was a powerful, rising contender in the featherweight division named Jean Silva.
Silva was an outstanding dance partner for Dober given how entertaining, powerful, and tough he himself is. Silva outclassed Dober in a fun scrap that had everyone in the crowd screaming in entertainment. Silva damaged Dober so badly with his attacks that Dober's eyebrow split open and leaked blood out badly. In the middle of the third round, the doctor waved the fight off due to wanting to avoid any more serious damage to Dober's already cut-open eyebrow. Though the fight earned a Fight of the Night bonus and Silva was winning, Dober still had a chance because he is so tough and has shown his ability to make adjustments in the later stage of a fight. Regardless, Dober's bloody eyebrow easily takes the top rank of the worst injury of 2024.