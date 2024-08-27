5 of the most epic UFC fan tattoos, and 5 of the worst
By Amy Kaplan
UFC fighters and tattoos go hand in hand. It's easier to find a fighter with a tattoo than without and oftentimes fighters are recognized by the ink that covers their body. Tony Ferguson's winged back, fighters with their last names across their chests, or Conor McGregor's tiger on his abs are all things that MMA fans are used to seeing.
The tattoos are not always good though, there's been som really questionable tattoos, like Roosevelt Roberts' "Bout Money" tattoo or the many, many wrestling or pitbull tattoos. Some fighters have even tattooed their faces, like Sean O'Malley or Cody Garbrandt.
However, fighters are not the only people in MMA who get inked. Fans have created some insanely awesome tattoos that feature their favorite fighters. And some fans have really not thought through their body art out and epically failed on their quest to ultimate fandom. Below I will provide five of my favorite fan tattoos, plus five I think missed the mark.
If you have a UFC-themed tattoo, I would love to see it. Be sure to tweet me at @photoamy33 so I can see what you have.
5 of the best UFC themed fan tattoos
The first one on the list is this epic leg tattoo featuring some of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. I spotted Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Bisping and even Joe Rogan and Bruce Buffer
This Alex Pereira tattoo on the calf is insane, The color is insane and it's a moment that no Pereira fan will ever forget.
This epic color tattoo of Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor from their rematch is like a photograph and probably the best tattoo on this list. It's actually insane that this is a tattoo.
This Khabib Nurmagomedov is another amazing tattoo and the font and grayscale is incredible work. Ignore the hater comment on the tweet and just enjoy some amazing art.
This tattoo is done so incredibly well, though i'm confused why Leon Edwards looks sad. Even though the content is a littel weird, the arts pretty spectacular.
5 of the worst UFC themed fan tattoos
I mean, does this need any explanation? Who is this supposed to be?? It lools like Bobby from King of the Hill just became the UFC double champion. What is the reason for this?
No offense to Bruce Buffer but who outside of Bruce Buffer wants a Bruce Buffer tattoo? And this big? It's a great tattoo but why waste your money of this. Sorry, we love you Brucey.
Technically this isn't a fan tattoo since it's actually on Sean O'Malley but I had to include it because who gets a tattoo of themselves? CRINGE.
Of all the Paddy Pimblett tattoos, this is what you get? So, so, so terribly bad.
This takes Conor McGregor fandom to a whole new level, and it's low. This tattoo is inspired by McGregor's pinstripe suit but it really falls flat as a tattoo.