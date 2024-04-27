5 Infamous clashes between Dana White and UFC fighters
Here are five times Dana White and fighters in the UFC had public feuds.
Frank Shamrock's absence from the UFC Hall of Fame explained
Shamrock is easily one of the most important fighters for MMA and the growth of the sport during its lowest times. Regardless, he and White share a very bitter relationship. So much so that despite being the first UFC middleweight champion (it is now the light heavyweight division) and defending it for a record five times, he is nowhere to be seen in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Shamrock was a complete fighter which was truly rare at the time, and to this day, no one knows the exact reason why he and White hate each other. Some say that him not helping the UFC grow when White bought it in 2001 turned things sour, while there are also claims that Shamrock defeated Ortiz and vacated the belt, leaving a major hole in Ortiz's career. White was Ortiz's manager at the time, so Shamock denying his fighter the rematch could be a big bone of contention.
Regardless of what went down between the two, they've never backed down from bashing each other publicly. For instance, White called Shamrock an irrelevant jacka** and two-faced in an interview following UFC 121. Shamrock, on the other hand, called out the UFC for erasing his history and record from their site and wanted the company to lose the Anti-Trust Lawsuit trial.
Well, these are just five of the several clashes White has had with fighters over the years, but let's keep some stories for another day.