5 Infamous clashes between Dana White and UFC fighters
Here are five times Dana White and fighters in the UFC had public feuds.
Dana White goes off on Andy Wang
TUF 5 is easily one of the most stacked seasons of the reality show ever. While long-time rivals B.J. Penn and Jens Pulver were the coaches, the likes of Matt Hughes, Jeremy Horn, and Randy Couture were guest coaches.
On top of that, Team Penn had Gray Maynard and Joe Lauzon, and Nate Diaz was on Team Pulver. However, one of the most popular incidents during the season came from Andy Wang who was removed from Team Penn because the coach felt disrespected. Apparently, Wang wasn't training properly and wasn't following instructions, compelling Penn to take the rather harsh decision.
Although White first admitted that Penn's overreacting, he reached out to Pulver and the opponent coach consulted his team members who were surprisingly fond of Wang and instantly agreed to let him in.
The real fun begins after this sequence though, as White revealed Penn's decision to remove Wang and immediately told him that he's now part of Team Pulver. Wang needed his time to process the situation, and instead of being grateful for the second chance, he broke down which at the time, seemed disrespectful toward Pulver awho was kind enough to accept a new fighter instantly.
White didn't take any of Wang's rants and ended up bashing him. He said. "I'm starting to see why BJ was so pissed. I want to f****g kill Andy Wang," Even while confronting Yang, he made his stance clear in the most blunt way ever.
"No, I don't know what you're f****g saying, at all. I have no f*****g clue what you're saying. I'm completely f****g baffled by your... You're here to win. Well, you have a f*****g opportunity to get back on another team and if somebody gets hurt, you're the guy that goes in and fights. These guys are training every day, you can go home and f*****g do push-ups, cartwheels, and whatever the f**k you want to do. You need to train. He's a coach, their team has accepted you. I'd throw on that jersey so fast, his head would spin. Start working out. You're wasting his time, and my time, and your own time. We're here for 16 more days, get to work."
To this day, this is one of the most straightforward White's been with a fighter and Wang's reaction was one of the first original memes from the MMA world. In hindsight though, the reactions of both sides seem a lot more reasonable as White just wanted Wang to grasp on the opportunity quickly and the fighter felt bad because he failed to be a good team member for Penn.